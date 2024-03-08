North Fort Myers woman, 71, dies after pickup strikes car attempting left turn

A 71-year-old North Fort Myers woman is dead after authorities say the car she was riding in as a passenger collided with a pickup.

The wreck happened shortly after 3:45 p.m. Thursday along Metro Parkway, near Metro Plantation Road, in Fort Myers, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report.

Troopers said the car, driven by a 76-year-old North Fort Myers man, was traveling south on Metro Parkway on the left turn lane, while the pickup, towing a utility trailer, was traveling north on Metro Parkway.

Authorities said the car turned in front of the approaching pickup, which struck the passenger side of the car.

Troopers said the passenger was seriously injured and taken to a hospital, where she died.

At least 24 people have died in Lee County crashes this year.

