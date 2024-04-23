North Fond du Lac Police Department encourages the public to call with information after shooting Monday

NORTH FOND DU LAC — The North Fond du Lac Police Department is asking the public to come forward with any information they have after a shooting Monday.

Around 3 p.m. April 22, a man in the 700 block of Wisconsin Avenue called the Fond du Lac County Dispatch Center reporting someone shot at him.

Both North Fond du Lac officers and Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s deputies arrived almost immediately after the call, a news release from NFDLPD said. They did not see a shooter.

The victim, a North Fond du Lac man, said two men in a vehicle drove by his home and fired one shot at him. The incident reportedly followed an argument in the city of Fond du Lac and the victim and suspect knew one another.

In the release, the NFDLPD said the incident appears to be isolated and the investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has information regarding the incident, they can call the NFDLPD at 920-906-5555.

