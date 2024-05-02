North Fond du Lac police investigating strong-armed robbery with injuries that happened April 29

NORTH FOND DU LAC — An April 29 robbery on Polk Street in North Fond du Lac left a Waukesha man injured, according to North Fond du Lac Police Department.

Officers and an ambulance arrived after 8 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Polk Street and Aubrey Court, where the robbery reportedly occurred.

The victim told officers he knew the suspects, who are also from Waukesha, and had asked them to come to North Fond du Lac.

The suspects picked up the victim and his girlfriend from Wisconsin Avenue and drove them to Polk Street before robbing them and beating the victim, leaving him with substantial injuries. The suspects fled before police were notified.

The North Fond du Lac Police Department is still investigating and did not release names, number of suspects or any further information. Anyone that has any information can call the department at 920-906-5555.

