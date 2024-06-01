North East men face charges after search for stolen gun leads to suspected drug seizure

NORTH EAST — The search for a stolen gun led authorities to a borough residence where police said they found suspected drugs on Thursday night.

Two North East men are now facing charges related to the drug seizure as police continue their search for the stolen weapon.

Russell Maring, 39, and David P. Muscarella, 38, were each arraigned Friday morning on charges including felony possession with intent to deliver that North East police filed following a search of a residence on Wall Street in the borough on Thursday night.

North East Police Chief Sean Lam said Friday that borough officers and Erie County sheriff's deputies went to the residence to search for a stolen firearm after authorities in Chautauqua County reported that they had a person in custody related to a stolen gun that was reportedly traded for drugs in North East.

During the search of the residence, North East police said they found BB guns that resembled real firearms, along with suspected drug paraphernalia and quantities of suspected heroin, suspected methamphetamine and suspected marijuana, according to information in the criminal complaints filed against Maring and Muscarella.

Police did not recover the stolen firearm from the residence, according to Lam and information in the criminal complaints.

Maring and Muscarella were each placed in the Erie County Prison following their arraignments Friday morning. Springfield Township District Judge Jeff Gadley set Maring's bond at $7,500 and Muscarella's bond at $10,000.

Lawyers for the two men were not listed on their criminal docket sheets Friday morning.

Contact Tim Hahn at thahn@timesnews.com. Follow him on X @ETNhahn.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: North East police charge duo with drug possession searching for gun