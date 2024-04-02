North East Borough Council votes to form marina authority that would negotiate with state

NORTH EAST ― After months of discussion, North East Borough Council on Monday voted to form an authority that could eventually take possession of the North East Marina from the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission.

The 5-1 vote followed a public hearing attended by about 45 people, including 30 members of the public.

January: Boaters, anglers voice support for local authority to run North East Marina

Borough Councilwoman Nancy Anderson was the lone "no" vote, saying she favors forming the authority in cooperation with the North East Township Board of Supervisors, who have opted to continue to study the economic benefits and challenges of the marina.

Hours earlier, a crew from Lakeshore Towing began maintenance work in the marina's public boat launch area. Over the next several weeks they will dredge in the area of the boat ramps and in the channel leaving the marina. They'll also remove sediment and perform other erosion control activities.

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission will not open more than 200 private boat slips at the North East Marina this coming boating season.

The two public boat launch ramps, the fish cleaning station, portable toilets and courtesy docks for launching and retrieving boats are scheduled to open April 27. But more than 200 private boat slips will not, due to high costs associated with dredging the marina basin and moving sand. The Fish and Boat Commission announced in July that it would close the private slips for the 2024 boating season, prompting North East officials to launch efforts to preserve the marina's operations.

