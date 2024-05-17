North Dakota's first veterans court celebrates one-year anniversary; judge hopes to see more courts statewide

May 17—GRAND FORKS — One year after the Northeast Central Judicial District formally opened the state's first veterans court,

Presiding Judge Donald Hager hopes other cities in North Dakota will follow suit and respond to the need for a judicial system that takes veterans' needs into account.

"It's just a great effort, and I think it's long overdue," Hager said.

With 779,094 people recorded in the 2020 decennial census and more than 55,000 veterans, according to North Dakota Veterans Affairs, they comprise approximately 7% of the state population. To properly serve this group, Hager hopes to see veterans courts established in other cities though, in the meantime, his court has been serving veterans from other areas of the state.

"We'd like to see one in Bismarck, Fargo and Minot," he said. "That could serve pretty much the whole state."

Hager, a Vietnam veteran himself, was one of many who participated in what was described in last year's opening ceremony as the lengthy process of establishing the state's first veterans court. He now serves as its judge, and was among those who celebrated the anniversary of the court opening Tuesday, May 14.

Since the court began operation, one veteran has completed the program. Eight are currently enrolled, which Hager believes is the optimum number of participants, at least for now.

"We thought 10 would be the max, just because we go overtime and we're here after hours even with the eight we have," he said. "I think we're running right about where we should be."

Veterans complete an application to be considered for the court, which has requirements including former service and a need for mental health or substance use treatment.

Participants begin the program after the conclusion of any active criminal cases. The veterans court process includes five phases intended to stabilize veterans, elicit change where necessary, plan for future success and provide continuing care.

"They get assignments they have to journalize," Hager said. "We give them certain topics that they have to write on to open them up a little bit. And a lot of these guys, after a while, they just start telling us stuff they've probably never told anybody in their lives, and then you know they're starting to get the program."

In addition to weekly assignments like essays, participants complete medical treatment and receive support from a mentor with similar experiences. Probation reports their progress with drug testing and other compliance requirements.

"We just try to keep them going on their treatment to make sure they're not falling back in the hole again," Hager said. "It's been pretty eye-opening, because some of these people haven't even been diagnosed to some point, or gotten their treatment, or they haven't had that extra help to get them what they're entitled to."

Veterans court also assists participants with barriers like figuring out how to pay court fines and getting driver's licenses reinstated.

Hager, as well as other legal staff, took on veterans court roles in addition to their ongoing responsibilities. There were no trade-offs or compensation incentives, he said, though a couple positions have grant funding, including the court administrator and mentor coordinators.

For the most part, people volunteered purely because they knew how important it was, Hager said.

"I give a lot of credit to the state's attorney's office — Megan Essig and, before that, Zach Ista — for helping out," Hager said. "It kind of takes veterans to know veterans."