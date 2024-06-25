North Dakota University System chancellor to leave position in 18 months

Chancellor Mark Hagerott gives a presentation Jan. 17, 2024, at the North Dakota State College of Science. He is recommending three-year contracts for college and university presidents. (Photo provided by the North Dakota University System)

Chancellor Mark Hagerott will lead the North Dakota University System for another 18 months before transitioning to a professor position, the State Board of Higher Education determined Tuesday.

The board met in a closed-door executive session Tuesday to discuss Hagerott’s evaluation and extending his contract. Board members then resumed the open meeting and voted unanimously to extend Hagerott’s contract by six months through the end of December 2025.

Hagerott’s current contract is through June 2025. It’s typical for the board to renew contracts for one year at a time.

Board members agreed to grant Hagerott a three-year position as distinguished professor of artificial intelligence and cybersecurity after he completes his contract as chancellor.

Board members did not cite during the open portion of the meeting their reasons for the transition.

Hagerott has led North Dakota’s 11 public colleges and universities since 2015. His salary is $424,035, and he will make $440,996 next year with a 4% raise.

Hagerott told board members during the meeting that he looks forward to leading the university system through the next legislative session.

“I want to thank the board for this transition back to academia,” Hagerott said. “I know some eyes may glaze over, but I still am an academic.”

The distinguished professor position will be for the entire university system in cooperation with the Dakota Digital Academy and Core Technology Services. Specifics of that contract and salary have yet to be determined.

The board, meeting in Bottineau, also voted after a closed-door executive session to extend the contracts of all campus presidents by one year.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

