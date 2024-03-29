North Dakota receives boost to rural airports with $3.2M in Federal grants

Mar. 29—DICKINSON — Six rural airports across North Dakota are set to receive a total of $3.2 million in grants for repairs and expansions, aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and safety amidst the state's growth.

"These awards are part of our efforts to update North Dakota's airports, supporting safe and reliable air service for families and businesses and ensuring these facilities can meet the demands of our economy," stated Senator John Hoeven, highlighting the significance of the grants.

While these rural airports may not serve as bustling commercial hubs like their urban counterparts, their significance lies in their role as vital connectors for smaller communities. Beyond facilitating passenger travel, these airports are lifelines for medical emergencies, essential cargo transport and access to critical services.

For residents in remote areas, these airports often represent the only feasible means of air travel, linking them to larger cities for medical appointments, business ventures and personal travel.

Moreover, enhanced airport infrastructure is touted as a means to attract potential investors and businesses, driving economic growth and development in these rural regions.

Leading the allocations, Jamestown Regional Airport secures $2.6 million for upgrades, including snow removal equipment and taxiway refurbishment. Garrison Municipal Airport follows with $150,000 designated for terminal building reconstruction.

Beach Airport is also set to receive $150,000 for improvements to runway verticals, visual guidance systems, and lighting repairs. Beach Airport is a public airport located in Golden Valley County, serving the town of Beach and surrounding rural communities. While relatively small in size, the airport plays a vital role in providing access to air transportation for residents, businesses and visitors in the area. With its focus on safety and reliability, Beach Airport serves as an important link to regional and national air networks, contributing to the connectivity and accessibility of the local area.

Hettinger/JB Lindquist Regional Airport is allocated $144,000 for sealing apron pavement, runways, taxi lanes, and taxi runways. Located in southwestern North Dakota, Hettinger/JB Lindquist Regional Airport serves the city of Hettinger and the surrounding region. It is a general aviation airport catering primarily to private and charter flights, as well as medical and emergency services. The airport plays a crucial role in connecting the local community to regional and national destinations, providing essential transportation services for residents and businesses alike.

Glen Ullin Regional Airport will benefit from $113,003 for D57 snow removal equipment. Situated in Morton County, Glen Ullin Regional Airport serves the town of Glen Ullin and nearby areas. This general aviation airport supports a range of activities, including recreational flying, agricultural aviation and emergency medical services. Its strategic location and modern facilities make it a valuable asset for local pilots and businesses, facilitating efficient air travel and supporting economic growth in the region.

Ashley Municipal Airport wraps up the list with $67,500 allocated for refurbishing runway signage and markings.

Administered by the Federal Aviation Administration, these grants underscore the crucial role of rural airports in maintaining and enhancing infrastructure, ensuring connectivity and competitiveness for smaller communities. The focus on upgrades such as snow removal equipment, taxiway refurbishment, and lighting improvements reinforces the commitment to safety and efficiency.

Investments in rural airport infrastructure not only facilitate safe air travel but also have the potential to bolster local economies by improving access for business travel and cargo transport. With North Dakota experiencing growth, these upgrades are poised to support the evolving demands of air traffic while reinforcing the state's position as a hub for reliable aviation services.

As North Dakota continues to develop, investments in its aviation infrastructure remain crucial, ensuring that rural communities stay connected and competitive in an increasingly dynamic economic landscape.

For more information on these grants and their impact, readers are encouraged to reach out to the respective airport authorities or visit the

Federal Aviation Administration's website

.