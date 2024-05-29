North Dakota man accused of climbing to top of Roebling Bridge in drunken stunt

A North Dakota man is accused of scaling the John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge and forcing police officers to climb up after him, according to court documents.

Covington police were dispatched Tuesday night for a possible suicidal person on the bridge, according to a criminal citation. They found Landen Brocato, 23, on the bridge's top pillar − roughly 100 feet above the Ohio River.

Police said Brocato bypassed a locked gate with a "clearly posted" no trespassing sign.

First responders attempted to negotiate with him before heading up the stairs to the top of the pillar, the citation states, adding officers risked their lives climbing a 5-foot wall atop the pillar to reach Brocato.

Police said Brocato was screaming and yelling at officers and swinging around a beer can, telling authorities they would have to "get him down."

A video posted to YouTube and timestamped at 11:41 p.m. Tuesday shows a man standing at the base of one of the bridge's decorative spires before jumping to a lower area.

A Tuesday night post by a Landen Brocato on X − formerly Twitter − contains a photo of a man's legs hanging from the top of the bridge with the downtown Cincinnati skyline in the background.

"Ahhhhh how I missed this WONDERFUL city…," the post reads.

Brocato is charged in Kenton County District Court with public intoxication, menacing, criminal trespass and wanton endangerment. Jail records show he's being held at the Kenton County Detention Center on a $2,500 bond.

He's set to appear for a preliminary hearing on June 4 before Judge Douglas Grothaus.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Man accused of climbing Cincinnati's Roebling Bridge while intoxicated