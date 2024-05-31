North Dakota higher ed board member: committee 'supportive of tenure' despite proposed reductions

May 30—GRAND FORKS — A North Dakota State Board of Higher Education member spoke out in defense of a draft report proposing significant reductions in tenured faculty across North Dakota's colleges and universities.

"Our committee is supportive of tenure," said Casey Ryan, who chairs the ad-hoc post-tenure review committee. "It needs to be a process that's honored and rigorous and it means something."

A draft report from the committee proposes an "ongoing review" of faculty positions at two-year colleges with the goal of reducing the share of faculty holding tenure positions to 50% by 2030. It would also subject tenured and tenure-track faculty at four-year colleges to further rigor, including granting more latitude to college presidents in the tenure process.

For reference, the share of tenured or tenure-track faculty at North Dakota's two-year colleges ranges from 29% at Dakota College at Bottineau to 97% at the North Dakota College of Science.

The report was the subject of

an Inside Higher Ed

story published Thursday that detailed the "double-digit decreases" in tenure and tenure-track faculty in the draft proposal and noted the opposition of North Dakota's two-year college officials to the plan.

Ryan said instructors in disciplines "training people at the two-year campuses to move to the four-year campuses" needed tenure as much as instructors at four-year colleges.

"That's your STEM classes, your English, some of your other courses," he said.

On the other hand, "there are other courses that are more hands-on, learning a specific trade, that probably don't need tenure," Ryan said, though he couched his remarks by saying they were not part of the committee's recommendations.

The post-tenure review committee owes its existence in part to a bill passed by the North Dakota House of Representatives last year that would have allowed the presidents of Dickinson State University and Bismarck State College to fire tenured faculty without review from a faculty committee.

The State Board of Higher Education spoke up against the bill, which failed in the state Senate, but offered to conduct a "joint study" examining post-tenure review as an olive branch.

Some two- and four-year colleges have begun to implement new post-tenure review policies, faculty adviser Lisa Montplaisir said, but other parts of the report remain concerning to faculty.

"There are things in the report that do cause pause," Montplaisir said. "The 50% recommendation does cause pause, until there's more discussion about what that looks like for the institution's mission and what their hires are, not a carte blanche."

One board member, Kevin Black, attempted to delay granting tenure to current tenure-track candidates at two-year colleges at last month's State Board of Higher Education meeting, though he ultimately voted in favor of a measure granting tenure to all two- and four-year candidates.

Ryan indicated the post-tenure review committee intended to meet once more before "possibly" bringing a final report before the state board in June.

Attendance costs at North Dakota's public colleges and universities generally remain lower than its peer institutions, according to a NDUS report.

The cost of tuition, fees, housing and other needs prior to financial aid and other discounts remains lower at North Dakota's four-year colleges than its peer institutions, Director of Financial Aid Brenda Zastoupil told the state board.

Average attendance costs at the University of North Dakota and North Dakota State University, the state's doctoral universities, were $21,224 in 2023-24, 10% lower than similar institutions in the Midwest and Mountain West.

Attendance costs at the master's degree-granting Minot State and North Dakota's other four-year institutions was 20% and 13% lower than similar institutions.

Living expenses and personal expenses constitute nearly two-thirds of students' living costs, Zastoupil said.

"Affordability goes beyond tuition and fees, and the majority of costs are really outside the control of the institution," Zastoupil said.

North Dakota's two-year colleges had an average cost of $14,511, higher than the $12,993 regional average.

Bismarck State President Doug Jensen pointed out in the state board meeting that many of the comparison states used local funding to subsidize tuition at two-year colleges, while North Dakota does not.

In other news,

* Tim Mihalik will serve another year as chair of the state board after a vote by his colleagues. Danita Bye will take over the vice-chair position from outgoing board member John Warford.