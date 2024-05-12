North Dakota gov, former presidential candidate Doug Burgum front and center at Trump New Jersey rally

North Dakota Gov. and former presidential candidate Doug Burgum was front and center at Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Wildwood, New Jersey, on Saturday, fueling speculation he remains a contender on the increasingly short list of potential running mates.

Burgum was a guest on Trump’s "Trump Force One" campaign plan. He briefly addressed the crowd before the former president took the stage.

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum speaks during a campaign rally for Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump on Wildwood Beach in Wildwood, N.J., Saturday.

Bergum said working with President Trump was "like having a beautiful breeze at your back."

"President Trump respects state’s rights. He cut regulation. He lowered taxes," Burgum said. "Working under the Biden regulatory regime is like having a gale-force wind in your face."

Later in Trump’s speech, the former president heaped praise on Burgum saying, "he probably knows more about energy than anybody I know."

He then remarked "So, get ready for something, okay? Just get ready," but did not elaborate.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Trump campaign for comment.

Last weekend, Trump held a closed-to-press gathering at the Four Seasons Hotel in Palm Beach and at his Mar-a-Lago estate with top donors and a list of "special guests."

Among those were a number of Republican politicians — including Burgum — considered to be on Trump’s shortlist for running mate.





