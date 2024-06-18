North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality advises people to look out for blue-green algae

Jun. 17—BISMARCK — Summer weather may lead to blue-green algae blooms in water, which can be harmful to people, the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality has warned.

The algae, called cyanobacteria, is caused by a mixture of hot weather and accumulated nutrients in bodies of water. The algae can create harmful algal blooms, the department said, which produce cyanotoxins. Those who swallow or come into contact with water containing the toxins can experience a number of symptoms, such as diarrhea, vomiting, numb lips, tingling fingers and toes, skin blisters, rashes, hives and dizziness. Animals can also be affected and die from the toxins, and there are no known antidotes. Children and pets are at higher risk due to their smaller size, the department said.

The department urges people to report any suspected algae blooms, which can look like grass clippings floating in the water, clumps/puffballs, green cottage cheese or can make the water look like spilled green paint or green pea soup. The department will respond to reported blooms and test the waters for cyanotoxins. If an unsafe level is detected, it will issue public advisories and warnings.

If someone comes into contact with blue-green algae, they should rinse off with fresh water as soon as possible, the department said. Suspected algae blooms can be reported to the department by calling 701-328-5210 or going to

www.tinyurl.com/WMP-HABS

. People should also be cautious of water that looks discolored or scummy, or has a foul odor.