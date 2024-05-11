North County Co-Op officer, suspects exchange gunfire during stolen vehicle chase; four arrested

ST. LOUIS – A North County Co-Op officer returned gunfire at a group of suspects who fired shots in St. Louis County during a stolen vehicle chase early Saturday morning. Four suspects are behind bars amid the investigation.

The gunfire happened sometime after 2 a.m. Saturday after the officer responded to a report of a stolen vehicle in north St. Louis County. It stemmed from a vehicle chase through parts of St. Louis City and St. Louis County.

According to a news release from the St. Louis County Police Department, an officer with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department observed a Kia sedan in the 2600 block of Locust Street in St. Louis City that was reportedly stolen from the 2100 block of Chambers Road in north county.

While responding, the SLMPD officer was informed that an individual attempted to interrupt the suspects as they tampered with vehicles. One suspect opened fire at the individual, and the individual allegedly fired back.

The SLMPD officer heard the gunfire and later observed one person enter the stolen Kia. That officer then attempted to stop the vehicle, but ended up pursuing it. A short time later, the group in the stolen vehicle crossed the St. Louis City-County line, and a North County Co-Op officer was requested to take over the pursuit.

As the North County Co-Op officer took over and pursued the vehicle, at least one person in the group opened fire at the officer. The officers “fired back at the suspects in several locations,” according to the news release.

The pursuit eventually ended in the 9700 block of Winkler Drive. The suspects jumped out of the stalled Kia and tried to run away, but authorities later tracked down all four occupants in the car.

Three suspects were juvenile males while one was an adult, according to the news release.

No injuries were reported among suspects, officers or potential witnesses, according to the news release.

Police seized two guns during the investigation and learned of gunfire in the 2600 block of Locust Street from the first exchange that did not involve an officer.

The news release states the officer involved was a 28-year-old with the North County Co-Op department and has five years of law enforcement experience.

The St. Louis County Police Department is asking anyone with additional information in this investigation to come forward. If you have any relevant information, contact the department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

CORRECTIONS: A previous version of this story listed that the officer who returned fire was from the St. Louis County Police Department and that there were three arrests. Authorities have confirmed with FOX 2 that the officer who returned fire was with the North County Co-Op Department and that four people (including three juveniles) were arrested.

