North Cornwall Police investigating a shooting incident in 2100 block of Penn Street

The North Cornwall Township Police Department is looking for residents' assistance involving a shooting incident Tuesday.

At 12:04 a.m. April 16, police officers were dispatched to the 2100 block of Penn Street for reports of shots fired. Police have not identified if anyone was injured during the incident.

"We are asking those living in and around the Oak Hills Development to review any cameras around that time and report any findings to the Police Department," officials said in a press release Wednesday. Calls made by the Lebanon Daily News to the department requesting more information were not returned as of Wednesday morning.

Residents with any information relating to this incident are asked to contact the North Cornwall Township Police Department at 717-274-0464.

This is a developing story. Please check back with the Lebanon Daily News for updates.

Matthew Toth is a reporter for the Lebanon Daily News. Reach him at mtoth@ldnews.com or on X at @DAMattToth.

This article originally appeared on Lebanon Daily News: Police seek info. on North Cornwall shooting incident