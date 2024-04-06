North Cheyenne Cañon Park closed Monday

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — If you’re planning some outdoor recreation at North Cheyenne Cañon Park on Monday, April 8, you might want to reschedule, as the park will be closed to all visitors for repair work on Gold Camp Road.

The City of Colorado Springs said the closure includes all vehicles and trail users. The work will take place in the scree field that connects Gold Camp Road to North Cheyenne Canyon Road.

The City said the Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services (PRCS) staff deemed the closure necessary for the safety of park users, due to the risk of falling rock and debris onto the section of road directly below the project site.

Courtesy: City of Colorado Springs

“We apologize for any inconvenience this closure may cause and appreciate the public’s understanding as we work to improve the safety and user experience in North Cheyenne Cañon Park,” said David Deitemeyer, Trails, Open Space and Parks (TOPS) Sr. Program Administrator.

Once North Cheyenne Cañon Park reopens, Gold Camp Road will remain closed to public vehicles, but accessible to hikers and bikers until mid-April for continued road maintenance and the Ladders Trail project.

All vehicles must access North Cheyenne Cañon Park and the North Cheyenne Cañon Trailhead via North Cheyenne Canyon Road.

