North Central High School principal resigns after serving in the role for only one year

North Central High School is looking for a new principal just one year after hiring their most recent principal.

The Washington Township schools district announced Tuesday afternoon that the district is now taking applications for the principal position at North Central.

WTS announces the posting for the North Central High School Principal position. The District seeks a highly qualified candidate to lead the school's legacy of excellence. Find out more about the position and search process here: https://t.co/n6NrONaXHm@NCHS_panthers pic.twitter.com/FK9Tj1FMES — Washington Township Schools (@msdwt) June 25, 2024

The district also notified parents that the current North Central principal Daniel Mendez had resigned but gave no further explanation.

“It has been an honor to serve the students and staff at North Central,” said Mendez in an email posted in an app the district uses to communicate with parents. “I am grateful for the opportunity.”

The Washington Township school board will hold a specially called meeting Wednesday morning at 8 a.m. at the district’s community and education center. The only item listed on the agenda is an approval of an human resources report. Details of what is in that report are not typically made available before board meetings.

Mendez was hired last April after the school’s previously long-time principal, Evans Branigan III, was suddenly placed on leave in March 2023 following allegations “involving verbal misconduct and failure to implement District protocols regarding a student discipline matter,” according to a statement released by the district at the time.

Mendez previously served as the principal of Seymour Middle School since 2019. Before that he worked as a teacher and in administrative roles for Perry Township schools. From 2017 to 2019 he served as director of secondary education for Decatur Township schools.

This story will be updated.

