North Central Columbus shooting remains unsolved after three years

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Police are still searching for leads in a homicide that took place over three years ago in North Central Columbus.

On March 5, 2021, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 2300 block of Ridgeway Avenue, near North Nelson Road. There, at 11:30 p.m., police found 42-year-old Michael Keaton inside the residence suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police said Keaton was unresponsive and medics on the scene pronounced him dead at 11:45 p.m. To this day, there are no suspects, and it remains unknown what led to the shooting.

Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest and/or indictment of the person(s) responsible for this crime. Anyone with information is asked to call 614-461-TIPS (8477) or visit www.centralohiocrimestoppers.org and submit your tip.

