North Cascades Highway prepares for possible mud and snow slides

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) has closed the eastbound lane on SR 20 North Cascades Highway ahead of warmer weather this weekend.

Crews are concerned about the warmer weather causing potential mud or snow slides onto the highway.

According to WSDOT, the lane is closed at milepost 162 (Washington Pass) to shift traffic away from the slope and reduce speeds there as a precaution. The lane closure is meant to shift eastbound traffic to the westbound passing lane near the summit.

There are no flaggers or stops at this time, just a 35 MPH advisory speed and the lane shift to keep drivers away from the slope.

WSDOT asks drivers to stay alert and not attempt to pass in the closed lane.

“If you do see debris in the roadway, do not get out of your car or attempt to clear it yourself. Travel to a safe location and call 911 to report.”

Washington State Department of Transportation crews will be monitoring the highway throughout the weekend.