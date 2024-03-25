North Carolina WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday
North Carolina WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday
North Carolina WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday
The madness continues with the Second Round of the women's NCAA tournament today. Are you ready to tune in?
In the Power On newsletter this week, Mark Gurman writes that Sonos is planning a June release for its Roam 2 portable speaker. It's also reportedly working on a new app to pair with its devices, starting with the Roam 2 and upcoming headphones.
More than 26,000 shoppers love this layering wonder.
This week, we’re looking at some hot fintech startups in Africa, how Mint's closure has been Copilot's gain and why VCs have doubled down on a particular expense management startup. While venture funding in Africa (like everywhere else in the world) has dropped in recent times, this past week was a good one for the region’s fintech ecosystem.
The Walsh sisters are putting on a show at the NCAA championships.
Florida scored 100 points on Friday. It wasn't enough.
In a free agency/draft edition of Four Verts, Charles McDonald looks at the Steelers' QB situation, the Chiefs acquiring a true difference-maker, the Viking' forthcoming dice roll and Marvin Harrison Jr. pushing the paradigm.
With just weeks left in the NBA regular season, finish the season strong with one of these six players who could boost your lineup.
REI is back with a bang with its exclusive 20% off membership coupon sale, offering remarkable savings on premium outdoor gear.
Dalton Del Don continues his series of bust candidates, identifying a group of outfielders who should be draft-day fades.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top second basemen ranked going into the 2024 season.
At just over eight inches wide, this compact cutie won't take up too much space on the counter.
Everything you need to know about the April 8 celestial event.
The tournament's first buzzer-beater arrived at halftime, but it was a doozy.
Prosecutors say everyone who fired a gun at the Chiefs' Super Bowl parade has now been charged. Three adults face murder charges.
No judgment if you hoard 'em instead: 'My husband said they should last me until next Easter,' admits one shopper. 'Don’t think that is happening,'
Relieved investors continued to celebrate the Federal Reserve's signal that it will delay but not slow rate cuts.
Some veteran real estate professionals were concerned that the proposed Realtor settlement could leave vulnerable groups, like veteran homebuyers, unrepresented.
Can North Carolina make a run through the West Region?
Waterpik is the first water flosser brand to earn the American Dental Association (ADA) Seal of Acceptance.