North Carolina voter ID lawsuit heading to trial 5 years after filing

Five years after it was filed, a federal lawsuit challenging North Carolina’s voter identification law will begin on Monday.

The NC The State of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NC NAACP), voting rights advocates, and their attorneys will head to the courthouse for what may be the final challenge of the state’s discriminatory voter ID law.

Members of the NAACP argue the law was passed with discriminatory intent and was made to decrease the voting power of black and brown voters.

Attorneys for the group claim the law violates Section Two of the Voting Rights Act and both the 14th and 15th amendments.

“Our elected officials are using redistricting, gerrymandering, felony disenfranchisement, discriminatory photo voter ID, and other predatory election laws to restrict access to our democracy and try to cement their power,” NC NAACP President Deborah Dicks Maxwell said. “This case is one of our last remaining defenses against the onslaught of voter suppression tactics being levied against North Carolinians by extremist legislators.”

Civil rights and social justice organizations are providing witnesses to testify about the impact of this law on the communities they serve.

The trial will begin at 9:30 a.m. at the US District Court Hiram H. Ward Federal Building in Winston-Salem.

