North Carolina A&T Gifted $20M From Anonymous Donor

Just three days after announcing a new chancellor, North Carolina A&T State University received a $20 million anonymous gift. According to WXII, the HBCU will use its funds to form a higher level of distinction. Kenneth E. Sigmon Jr., vice chancellor of University Advancement said the anonymous gift will help propel the HBCU.

“We are deeply honored and grateful for this extraordinary gift,” Sigmon Jr. told WXII. “This generous support will provide crucial resources to our students, faculty, and programs, ensuring that N.C. A&T continues to thrive as a leading institution for higher learning and innovation.”

Per WXII, funds will be allocated to international exchange opportunities and hiring professors with AI experience. In addition, the $20 million donation will be split into four initiatives that include:

Contributions to scholarships of $15 million

Establishment of AI-endowed professorships with $2 million

$2 million reserved for international opportunities

With $1 million, the Chancellor’s Speaker Series will continue to offer opportunities for campus communities to work with thought leaders

North Carolina A&T chose these initiatives for funding based on “Preeminence 2030: NC A&T Blueprint,” the university’s strategic plan. Per WXII, the University of North Carolina A&T is the nation’s largest HBCU. As a result, the HBCU is in the works to be considered a Carnegie Very High Research Activity institution.