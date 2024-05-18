North Carolina sixth grader shares pilot skills with classmates

WASHINGTON, N.C (WNCT) — A sixth-grade student from PS Jones Middle School is turning heads, literally to the sky.

Christopher Klinedinst is a pilot who has been learning to fly planes since he was nine years old. With a hunger for wanting to give back to the community, on Friday he gave special needs students memories that will last a lifetime, teaching them all about aviation and the mechanisms of his plane.

The young pilot is a member of a peer support program provided at PS Jones Middle School. Special Education teacher Mistie Evans said that she’s proud of the student he is.

“It makes me feel very humble that we still have compassionate people in the world that want to lend a hand, and with no judgment,” she said. “They just want to make a difference.”

