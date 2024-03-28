North Carolina will have a second primary on May 14. Here’s why and what you need to know

Super Tuesday has passed, but there’s one more election before North Carolinians vote in the general election in November.

The runoff election, otherwise known as a second primary, will take place on May 14.

Here’s what you need to know to participate, according to the North Carolina State Board of Elections.

Who is running in the second primary?

A second-place candidate can request a runoff if neither candidate receives more than 30% of the vote.

The following candidates will run in a second primary to determine who will progress to the general election ticket.

Republican lieutenant governor: Hal Weatherman and Jim O’Neill

Republican state auditor: Jack Clark and Dave Boliek

Republican U.S. House District 13 (which encompasses Johnston County and parts of Harnett, Wake and Wayne counties): Kelly Daughtry and Brad Knott

Republican for South Point Township District on Gaston County Board of Commissioners: Jim Bailey and Ronnie Worley

Am I eligible to vote in the second primary?

Any voter who is registered in a competition’s district and who voted in the competition’s first party primary is eligible to participate. Unaffiliated voters, who live in the race’s district, can participate if they either did not vote in the first primary or they voted in the party primary that aligns with the runoff race.

North Carolinians who are not registered to vote cannot register between the first and the second primary (unless they gained eligibility between the first and second primary).

What is the timeline for the runoff election?

March 30: Board of Elections begins sending absentee ballots out

April 25 - May 11: In-person early voting

May 7: Last day to request absentee ballot

May 14: Election Day, absentee ballots due

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Why is North Carolina having a second primary election in 2024?