North Carolina Republican Convention: When is it and what happens there?

Lara Trump, President Donald Trump's daughter-in-law, speaks during a campaign event at the New Hanover County Republican Party office in Wilmington, N.C., Wednesday, October 14, 2020. Trump is from Wrightsville Beach and is married to the president's son Eric Trump. [MATT BORN/STARNEWS]

North Carolina Republicans and special guests will gather in Greensboro for the state GOP convention. The event includes big names like Lara Trump, Vivek Ramaswamy and Michael Whatley as speakers.

The convention will also serve as an important step toward officially nominating Republican presidential candidate in the race for the country’s next top leader.

After garnering 74% of the vote in the state’s Republican primary, Donald Trump is expected to be the nominee from North Carolina.

When is North Carolina’s Republican Convention?

Thursday, May 23 through Sunday, May 26

Where is it being held?

At the Koury Convention Center in Greensboro, 3121 West Gate City Blvd.

How can I attend?

Interested guests can register at ncgopconvention.org.

Who will be speaking?

There will be some Republican star-studded guests, including Wilmington-area native Lara Trump and Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Whatley. Here’s the full line-up:

Thursday: Kash Patel, former chief of staff to United States secretary of defense during Trump's presidency.

Friday: Lara Trump, co-chair of the Republican National Committee; Eric Trump, businessman and son of Donald Trump.

Saturday: Vivek Ramaswamy, former candidate in the 2024 presidential election; Michael Whatley, chairman of the RNC and previous chairman of the North Carolina GOP; Doug Burgum, North Dakota governor and possible VP pick for Donald Trump; Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson.

The full schedule can be found at ncgopconvention.org.

What happens at the state convention and why is it important?

It’s a gathering of Republican delegates from all over the state along with guests and speakers. There are currently 4,954 approved Republican delegates in North Carolina. They were elected at county level conventions beforehand.

Delegates will vote on amendments to the State Plan of Organization, choose state-level delegates and alternates who will serve at the Republican National Convention and national electoral college electors and alternates, as well as vote on RNC national committeeman and committeewoman.

More: Trump, Biden win NC presidential primaries on Super Tuesday

When is the North Carolina Democratic convention?

Saturday, June 1 in Jamestown, North Carolina.

What about the Republican National Convention?

It will take place July 15-18 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where delegates will choose the Republican presidential

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: NC Republican Convention in Greensboro to feature Lara Trump, Eric Trump