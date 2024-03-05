North Carolina Primary Elections: Results and what to know

Super Tuesday is drawing voters to the polls across North Carolina for party primary elections.

Polls officially close at 7:30 p.m. in North Carolina, and mail-in ballots had to arrive before that deadline as well. The votes will start being tabulated right after that, and we’ll get results throughout the evening.

Channel 9′s Political Beat team is watching all of the races for any upsets, and reporters are standing by to hear from candidates as unofficial results begin rolling in.

Refresh this article throughout the night to see the impacts of the North Carolina races and the Republican presidential primary.

You can see the North Carolina candidates’ responses to The Political Beat county-by-county Candidate Guide by clicking this link.

