North Carolina police officer fatally shoots man suspected in shooting of another man

ELIZABETH CITY — A police officer shot a man early Saturday morning who was suspected of shooting another man in Elizabeth City, North Carolina. Both men died.

The officer, while on foot patrol in the 200 block of North Poindexter Street, heard several gunshots, according to police. Based on an investigation, police say Bryan Christopher White, 33, of Belvidere, North Carolina, shot Cory Christopher Revelle, 39, of Elizabeth City.

Shortly after the shots were fired, the officer approached White and told him to drop his weapon, but he did not comply with the officer’s commands, police said. The officer shot him at approximately 1:57 a.m., police said in a news release.

Additional officers arrived and conducted life-saving measures on White and Revelle, who both had gunshot wounds. Emergency Medical Services transported both men to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, where they later died from their injuries.

The Elizabeth City Police Department is investigating the homicide. The North Carolina State Bureau Investigations is investigating the shooting involving the police officer.

The police department is urging anyone with additional information to contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at 252-335-4321, the Crime Line at 252-335-5555 or FUSUS Text-a-Tip at 252-390-8477.

