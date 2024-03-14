North Carolina’s most expensive Airbnb rental costs more than $22,000 a night
Tourists seeking to book trips to luxurious properties with amazing views don't need to venture far to find some of the most expensive rentals in the state.
The most expensive Airbnb in North Carolina is the Oceanfront Retreat in Corolla, which is priced at $22,654 per night including taxes and fees, according to a report from Best Brokers. This property boasts 46 bedrooms and 43 bathrooms, earning it the 17th spot on the list of the 20 most expensive Airbnbs in the U.S., according to the report.
The report looked at prices for a seven-night stay in July 2024, which for this property would total $158,578. The Oceanfront Retreat in Corolla is the largest oceanfront estate listed on Airbnb in the country and can accommodate up to 92 guests with its 25,000 square feet of space.
Airbnb displays over seven million rental listings across 220 countries worldwide, with the median nightly rate for an Airbnb stay around $314 per night, according to a Nerd Wallet report.
The top 10 most expensive Airbnbs in North Carolina
The prices listed below are based on a seven-night stay in July 2024, including taxes and fees, according to the Best Broker report:
Oceanfront Retreat in Corolla – $22,654 per night
RTP Paradise in Durham– $15,402 per night
The Horse Shoe Farm in Hendersonville – $11,620 per night
Luxury Golf Home in Southern Pines – $10,304 per night
Happy Days Cabin in Candler – $10,219 per night
Hidden Gem in Southern Pines – $9,076 per night
The Black Stallion in Corolla– $8,961 per night
Home in Aberdeen – $8,453 per night
Oceans 24 in Kill Devil Hills– $8,446 per night
Cherryfield Luxury Camping in Brevard– $7,821 per night
Where is the most expensive Airbnb in the U.S.?
The Riverbend House, an eight-bedroom villa in Aspen, Colorado, is known for being the most expensive Airbnb in the U.S. with a cost of $55,727 per night, according to Best Brokers.
Previously Reported: Airbnbs in Fayetteville more than doubled since 2020 — do they help or hurt the city?
Reporter Lizmary Evans covers growth and development for The Fayetteville Observer. You can reach her at LEvans@gannett.com
This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: What are the most expensive Airbnb rentals in North Carolina?