North Carolina’s most expensive Airbnb rental costs more than $22,000 a night

Oceanfront Retreat in Corolla represents three oceanfront houses, spread over eleven acres and situated next to each other— The Mark Twain, The Hemingway and The Fitzgerald. At a nightly rate of $22,654, a week-long stay at the estate in July amounts to a total of $158,578.

Tourists seeking to book trips to luxurious properties with amazing views don't need to venture far to find some of the most expensive rentals in the state.

The most expensive Airbnb in North Carolina is the Oceanfront Retreat in Corolla, which is priced at $22,654 per night including taxes and fees, according to a report from Best Brokers. This property boasts 46 bedrooms and 43 bathrooms, earning it the 17th spot on the list of the 20 most expensive Airbnbs in the U.S., according to the report.

The report looked at prices for a seven-night stay in July 2024, which for this property would total $158,578. The Oceanfront Retreat in Corolla is the largest oceanfront estate listed on Airbnb in the country and can accommodate up to 92 guests with its 25,000 square feet of space.

Airbnb displays over seven million rental listings across 220 countries worldwide, with the median nightly rate for an Airbnb stay around $314 per night, according to a Nerd Wallet report.

The top 10 most expensive Airbnbs in North Carolina

The prices listed below are based on a seven-night stay in July 2024, including taxes and fees, according to the Best Broker report:

Where is the most expensive Airbnb in the U.S.?

The Riverbend House, an eight-bedroom villa in Aspen, Colorado, is known for being the most expensive Airbnb in the U.S. with a cost of $55,727 per night, according to Best Brokers.

