North Carolina man says sister's dream foretold lottery jackpot

David Atwell of Kannapolis, N.C., won an $837,187 Cash 5 jackpot Saturday night. Photo courtesy of NC Education Lottery

April 30 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man won a $837,187 lottery jackpot after his sister had a dream that he encountered riches.

"In her dream I found a bunch of gold," David Atwell of Kannapolis told NC Education Lottery. "I guess dreams do come true."

Atwell bought the winning $1 Cash 5 ticket at Jiffy Quick in Kannapolis.

"I was stunned," he said. "At first I saw the jackpot went back down to $100,000 so I knew someone hit it. I had no idea it was me."

"He was hollering so much it scared the cat," his wife, Cherie, said.

After taxes, he took home $598,591. He said he plans to donate some of the money to his church and pay bills.