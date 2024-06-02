North Carolina man drowns at Smith Mountain Lake

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A North Carolina man drowned at Smith Mountain Lake Saturday, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say around 7:40 p.m., someone reported that 73-year-old Stephen Sykes of Littleton, North Carolina had fallen into the water at Magnum Point Marina and hadn’t resurfaced.

Deputies searched the water and found Sykes dead. While they believe his death was an accident, they say it is an active investigation.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.