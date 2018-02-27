North Carolina Man Broadcasts His Own Killing On Facebook Live

Warning: This post contains disturbing and graphic content. Discretion is advised.

A man in Wingate, North Carolina live-streamed his own killing on Monday, police said.

Prentis Robinson, 55, had been broadcasting a visit to the local police station on Facebook Live when he was shot multiple times on camera. He was reportedly just a block away from the station when the shooting occurred.

Police identified the suspected shooter as 65-year-old Douglas Colson and issued a warrant for his arrest, WSOC reported. He is wanted on a murder charge. At the time of publication, no arrests had been made.

Wingate police confirmed that Robinson captured the shooting on film, reported the Charlotte Observer. Police Chief Donnie Gay suggested Robinson, who used Facebook Live almost daily, may have been targeted because he’d outed the identities of suspected drug dealers in earlier broadcasts.

The clip of the shooting has since been taken down by Facebook, but multiple news outlets have shared photos and video from the live stream.

The video, captured using a selfie stick, shows Robinson visiting the Wingate Police Department on foot and speaking to Gay about a stolen cell phone. NBC News said Robinson had walked about a block from the station when he was shot.

Moments before the shooting, Robinson is repeatedly heard telling someone off-camera, “you on live.” A person, whose face cannot be seen, briefly appears on screen before several loud shots are heard, and Robinson appears to falls to the ground.

“OMG [what] just happened,” said a Facebook commenter immediately after the shooting, according to the Observer.

Robinson was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The attack prompted Wingate University and Wingate Elementary, both located nearby, to briefly go on lockdown, reported the Washington Post.

Citing police, the university identified the suspect as a black male carrying a carrying a long gun and wearing a windbreaker and Timberland boots.

Robinson, who played the guitar, used Facebook Live frequently to broadcast his musical performances. He also reportedly used the platform to call out illegal activity in his neighborhood, including drug dealing.

Gay told Fox 46 that he had “always suspected the man would’ve been beat up over it but never shot.”