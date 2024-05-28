North Carolina legislature cancels all action for the week

The North Carolina Legislative Building in downtown Raleigh (Photo: Clayton Henkel)

The week after the Memorial Day holiday figured to be a short one of very limited activity for North Carolina lawmakers.

Now, word has come down that it will be a week of no action at all due to the passing of the father of state House Speaker Tim Moore.

An obituary posted by Harris Funeral Home indicates that Richard “Rick” Moore died Monday at his home in Kings Mountain. He was 75. The funeral will take place Wednesday at 3:00 PM at First Baptist Church, Kings Mountain.

Legislators usually return to Raleigh most weeks during the legislative session on Monday evening and commence public work in earnest on Tuesday morning. With the holiday having already pushed that schedule back a day and numerous lawmakers and state officials now planning on being in Cleveland County tomorrow, leaders apparently decided that any attempt at securing good attendance at committee meeting and floor sessions would be very difficult.

The postponement figures to make next week an especially busy one as lawmakers enter the final month of the fiscal year with numerous hot button issues — including the fate of the state budget — still up in the air.

