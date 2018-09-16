North Carolina Hurricane Shelter Residents Break Into Spontaneous Song

As the deluge wrought by Hurricane Florence continues to bring misery and tragedy to North Carolina, some residents took this period of life at its worst as an opportunity to be at their best.

In a shelter in hard-hit New Bern on Saturday, one evacuee offered the gift of her singing voice to lift everyone's spirits.

According to APTN, Cathy Yolanda Wright has been sheltering from the storm at Trent Park Elementary School which has been transformed into an evacuation center.

The 44-year-old is disabled and was rescued from her house Friday by a local man.

As Wright crooned a song about faith, the whole dinner line at the evacuation joined in.

Adults and children alike sang along and, for a powerful moment, hope returned to those stranded in New Bern.

Meanwhile, though Hurricane Florence has been downgraded to a tropical depression, the storm's reluctance to move from its stalled stance over the Carolinas has caused widespread and devastating flooding to much of the Tar Heel State.

RELATED STORIES

Families Threatened by Hurricane Florence Turn to Facebook for Safe Place to Stay

Mother Who Welcomed Baby Amid Hurricane Harvey Warns Those Weathering Florence: 'Be Prepared'

What Moms-to-Be Should Keep in an At-Home Birth Kit During a Hurricane

Related Articles: