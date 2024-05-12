North Carolina granted funs to improve sewer infrastructure

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — North Carolina is receiving $543,000 in funding to help with stormwater and sewer infrastructure needs.

The money was given through the Sewer Overflow and Stormwater Reuse Municipal Grant program through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Ensuring safe stormwater measures helps in preventing contaminants, including untreated sewage, from polluting waterways.

“Sewer overflows can cause significant health and environmental problems in communities, and this historic grant funding for stormwater and sewer upgrades will encourage and support better health for people and the environment,” said Jeaneanne M. Gettle, Acting Region 4 Administrator. “By Improving the infrastructure in the Southeast communities will be able to meet the challenges presented by a changing climate.”

Check with WAVY.com for more updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.