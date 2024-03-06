North Carolina governor race set: Republican Robinson to face Democrat Stein

North Carolina’s Democratic Attorney General Josh Stein will face Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson in the state’s election for governor.

Robinson, a supporter of former President Donald Trump and rising star in conservative circles, made waves in his campaign for a series of controversial comments and stances, from mocking school shooting survivors to claiming that "so many freedoms were lost" during the Civil Rights movement.

He defeated two other candidates in the Republican primary Tuesday.

Republicans in North Carolina are hoping to take back the governor’s mansion, a largely Democratic stronghold for the past three decades.

Southern Democrat vs. MAGA Republican: Why NC governor race is a defining contest for 2024

To do so, Robinson would have to defeat Stein, who easily won the Democratic primary against four candidates, including former state Supreme Court Justice Mike Morgan.

Stein came into Super Tuesday boosted by an endorsement from current North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, who is term-limited.

Expected to hold one of the country’s most competitive gubernatorial elections of 2024, North Carolina is a diverse purple swing state which will also be key to the presidential election.

Abortion has emerged as a key voter issue in the race, along with immigration and the economy. Robinson signaled his support for a total abortion ban in the past, though since launching his campaign his message has softened to calling for a six-week ban with some exceptions.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: North Carolina gubernatorial results in, Robinson to face Stein