North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper is on a mission to promote public schools. Here’s why

Quality education is something parents have front of mind and it’s a top issue for North Carolina’s general election in November.

Disputes about the future of public education and private school vouchers have been heating up in the state for the past few years. With the legislature substantially increasing funding for vouchers under the Opportunity Scholarship program, a newly enforced parents bill of rights and a governor's seat up for grabs, voters in November may help decide the future of education in the Tar Heel state.

A principal in Johnston County public schools, Angela Hill, has been working in public education since 2001. She said this issue matters to everyone, not just young families.

“Even if you don’t have a student in public education and you’re a grandparent or you don’t have children at all, education and what we do with students impacts our whole community,” Hill said. “So, we all need to be researching and reading about these candidates, because if we don’t pay into our kids right now, we won’t have the communities we want in the future.”

Gov. Roy Cooper speaks at the NC Association of School Administrators' conference on Friday, March 22 in Wilmington.

The year of public schools

Gov. Roy Cooper has been at the forefront of this issue, using his last year in the executive office to create a solid foundation for public schools before he leaves. He even declared 2024 as “the year of public schools.” The impact of the next election is dramatic, according to Cooper.

“What’s at stake in these next elections is the fate of our public schools,” Cooper said during a recent visit to Wilmington where he addressed the North Carolina Association of School Administrators.

His enthusiastic statement that “Public schools rock!” was greeted with a room full of cheering from a crowd dense with educators.

Guest listen at the NC Association of School Administrators' candidates' forum at the Wilmington Convention Center Friday March 22, 2024 in Wilmington, N.C. The forum included messages from Gubernatorial Candidates Josh Stein and Mark Robinson; and NC Superintendent of Public Instruction Candidate Maurice “Mo” Green. KEN BLEVINS/STARNEWS

Part of this venture, the governor said, is calling for a moratorium on the Opportunity Scholarship program until public schools are fully funded.

His firm stance is supported by two key factors: North Carolina’s teacher pay is 46th in the country and the state invests $5,000 less per student than the national average.

Despite his efforts while in office to support public education, the General Assembly has consistently blocked his attempts, he said.

“But too often, our state legislature tells our schools to do more with less,” Cooper said.

Instead, the legislature has helped the rich and diverted funding from public schools, he said.

“The choices have been more tax breaks for the wealthiest among us, more tax breaks for corporations that don’t need it and billions of dollars in the next few years for private school vouchers,” Cooper said.

One argument from supporters of school choice, like Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, who’s running for governor, is that schools are indoctrinating students and thus parents should have more say in their children’s educational material. Robinson even created a task force during his time as lieutenant governor called F.A.C.T.S., which stands for Fairness and Accountability in the Classroom for Teachers and Students. The group's goal is to expose and collect data on indoctrination in schools.

Hill said parents already have a voice in public education.

“I think parents have a lot of voice,” Hill said. “I know in our school system you know they could be members of the advisory board, they could just volunteer, they could be on the PTO, they could run for school board. There's many ways they could be involved.”

Another criticism of the voucher program is that private schools are not required, like public schools, to track how funding is used and report back to taxpayers. They are also not required to provide transportation, meals or services to disabled students.

It’s “a stunning lack of accountability and a stunning lack of respect for the taxpayers,” Cooper said.

Gubernatorial candidates split on education

Attorney General Josh Stein visited Asheville in his bid for Governor, October 11, 2023.

Despite Cooper’s efforts in the final months of his term, a new governor will soon take his place, and the front runners, Robinson and current Attorney General Josh Stein, a Democrat, have wildly different opinions on the topic.

Stein’s stance on education reflects Cooper’s. In a video message to administrators at the school administrators conference, Stein said public schools are suffering from teacher and support staff shortages.

“The formula for resolving these shortages is not complicated,” Stein said. “As governor, I will fight to raise teacher pay, to attract and retain more high-quality teachers, and to ensure that we have more well-paid personnel including bus drivers, and school nurses, counselors and social workers.”

The harm of underfunding public education often disproportionally affects minority populations and rural communities, Stein said.

“It isn’t random who gets the best education,” he said. “Our majority minority schools and rural schools, which are often one in the same, have consistently been short changed. Kids who live within a couple miles of each other can receive vastly different public education.”

North Carolina Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson speaks during a rally for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump on March 2, 2024. Robinson won the party's nomination for North Carolina Governor on Super Tuesday.

On the other hand, Robinson addressed the same room full of educators via pre-recorded video, where he expressed his support for educators and his hope for ‘red tape’ to be removed.

“One of my top priorities here as lieutenant governor, and hopefully in the future, will be to make sure that we remove bureaucracies out of the way at the top, so that the folks on the ground, like you, can make sure that you get things done and that you can have the control that you need to make sure that your schools are successful,” Robinson said.

He also stated his desire for schools to partner with parents.

