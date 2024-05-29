North Carolina drivers’ licenses will soon have a new look

Driver’s licenses in the Tar Heel State will soon have a new look.

The North Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles said the new cards are specifically designed to combat fraud. Officials say the card is made of polycarbonate and laser engraved.

ALSO READ: Fewer teenagers are getting driver’s licenses. Here are the reasons why.

As for the look, it includes the state flower, flag, and several other distinct features of North Carolina.

Driver’s licenses in the Tar Heel State will soon have a new look.

Driver’s licenses in the Tar Heel State will soon have a new look.

Driver’s licenses in the Tar Heel State will soon have a new look.

The new card production begins later this week, with the current design being phased out by the end of June.

All old licenses and identification cards are still valid until their expiration date.

(WATCH BELOW: ‘Too much crime’: Gastonia police to start live monitoring of license plate readers)