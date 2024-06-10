North Carolina Central University Announces New Chancellor, Karrie Dixon

North Carolina Central University (NCCU) is welcoming a new chancellor. Karrie Dixon will be the HBCU’s 13th chancellor starting July 1.

“North Carolina Central has a rich legacy and history, and the role that it plays in the community is strong,” Dixon said in an announcement meeting on Thursday, according to The News & Observer. “I just want to leverage that and build partnerships across Durham.”

#NCCUCommunity | We are excited to announce that Dr. Karrie G. Dixon will join NCCU as our 13th Chancellor. Her dedication to higher education will be instrumental in helping NCCU soar to new heights. Learn more at https://t.co/HI14IjPmzw! | #NCCUEagleInChief #EaglePride #HBCU pic.twitter.com/9lEyY6ggSz — North Carolina Central University (@NCCU) June 6, 2024

She said her new role is a “dream come true.”

“NCCU embodies grit, innovation, leadership, purpose and legacy, and I am committed to building on our rich traditions and ensuring that our students, faculty, staff and alumni have the tools and opportunities necessary to succeed,” Dixon added in a press release. “I can’t wait to engage with all the possibilities that Durham has to offer.”

The search for a new chancellor drew in over 50 candidates. NCCU President Peter Hans referred to Dixon as “one of the finest academic leaders our state has produced in a long time.”

“She’s known for building great teams and taking on big challenges with honesty and optimism,” he said in a press release, according to the news outlet. “I’m excited for NC Central and grateful to Chancellor Dixon for her commitment to this state.”

Prior to her new position, Dixon was the chancellor of Elizabeth City State University. She said her decision to leave was difficult but noted that she was excited about this new opportunity. Dixon received her undergraduate and doctoral degrees from NC State University, as well as a master’s degree from UNC Greensboro. She has worked in the UNC System for 23 years, with roles that ranged from lecturer to administrator.