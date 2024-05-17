North Carolina camp Trails Carolina has license permanently revoked

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A popular camp in the North Carolina mountain region has had its license revoked by the state following the death of a camper earlier this year.

On Friday the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced it was pulling the license for Trails Carolina, located in Trails Carolina camp located at 500 Winding Gap Road on Lake Toxaway.

Children were removed from the camp in February shortly after arriving there when a 12-year-old boy from New York was killed.

The child had what staff described as a panic attack around midnight, and he was checked on every few hours until he was found dead at 7:45 a.m., “cold to the touch and stiff,” according to the Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office. The last check was reportedly at 6 a.m. Then, just after 8 a.m. on Feb. 3, a call to emergency services reported that the boy was not breathing.

NCDHHS stated that the camp has 60 days to file an appeal if they wish to do so.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.