North Canton examining ways to fund new $14M fire station

North Canton Public Policy Analyst Benjamin Young starts his presentation on a proposed $14 million fire station. About two dozen people attended Tuesday evening's meeting at the city's Civic Center.

NORTH CANTON − Discussion continues to build over a potential campaign to seek a tax increase to fund a new fire station.

The city's public policy analyst, Benjamin Young, gave a 45-minute presentation Tuesday evening explaining the need for the $14 million firefighting facility.

The proposed site is on North Main and Viking Street NW, the former location of Randy's Automotive. The location would enable firefighters to respond anywhere in the city within 6 minutes. If it's constructed, the fire department would likely stop using its current fire stations at 300 N. Main St. and 345 Seventh St. NE.

Related: North Canton officials unveil more details about new fire station

North Canton's options for funding a new fire station

Young said a focus group of eight appointed by the mayor and seven council members will by late June recommend to council how to raise the $14 million needed.

The group will likely consider an income tax rate increase of 0.25% from the current 1.5% to 1.75%. That would raise an additional $1.39 million, more than the minimum $950,000 a year in revenue Young estimates the city needs to fund repayments of debt and interest the city would incur to build the station. Ohio law only allows income tax rate increases in increments of 0.25%. The focus group would also look at a property tax levy increase, possibly 1.7 mills.

And the eight would consider recommending council repealing entirely or in part the commuters' tax credit. That credit shields thousands of North Canton residents who work in other cities and pay income taxes to those cities from paying North Canton income taxes.

City council is already taking steps to place a replacement road levy with increase on the Nov. 5 ballot. Voter approval would be required to increase the city's income tax rate, increase the rate of an existing property tax levy or establish a new property tax. Eliminating the tax credit would only require a vote of council.

Young said contrary to what anyone has said previously, the city can not maintain vital services and build the fire station without an additional revenue source.

He did not deny that he was referring to then-Director of Administration Patrick DeOrio's pledge in January that even if voters rejected a 0.5% income tax increase the city would find a way to build the fire station. Voters did reject the increase in the March 19 primary.

Three council members, Matthew Stroia, At-Large; Christina Weyrick, At-Large; and Melissa Owens, Ward 3, met with the administration in March and April, said Young. They asked for officials to put together a campaign to build support for a tax increase that would go solely to funding the new fire station, said Young, who scheduled three presentations to the public in May and fire station tours for the public.

Young said even if council chose to disband the city's dispatch center, it would save about $350,000 a year, not enough to cover the cost of repaying bonds for the fire station. When asked about seeking a lower tax increase with cuts to spending, Young said council members only sought options to raise revenue to cover the entire cost of the fire station.

Why does North Canton need a new fire station?

Construction of the fire station will cost $10 million. The cost to design it, hire a contractor to manage construction and provide furnishings and equipment will cost another $2 million. And associated site work and external improvements will cost about $2 million, said Young, assuming work on the station starts now.

Under the current 2023 design, the fire station would have 10 dormitories with one bed each, six 70-foot bays that would fit modern fire vehicles, sufficient storage, five offices, a decontamination room, a hose tower, 33 parking spaces, a training room and a fitness room. It would come equipped with a negative-pressure system and airlocked hallways to prevent toxic substances and fumes from fire vehicles from spreading into living quarters and offices.

Young said the city needs the fire station because:

The city's two stations, which were never designed for full-time firefighters, lack sufficient sleeping quarters with minimal privacy, especially when it comes to their showers.

Both stations don't have bays and ramp space large enough for modern fire vehicles.

Both stations lack enough parking.

The stations lack sufficient storage space for firefighting equipment. Much of the equipment is kept at other city facilities like the Civic Center, City Hall and a water treatment plant. resulting in response delays.

Both stations lack decontamination rooms and negative pressure equipment. This allows toxic substances picked up on firefighters' clothing and equipment at fires to spread. Firefighters have a substantially higher chance of developing cancer.

The fire department lacks sufficient indoor training spaces and offices.

The number of calls for fire or EMS response has risen nearly 44% from 2,693 in 2013 to 3,869 last year, as the population ages and experiences more health issues.

Once the station is built, the city will save $7.5 million over 50 years by needing only four rather than six fire vehicles at one location; save on overtime paid to part-time firefighters with more full-time firefighters scheduled to work; save by maintaining one station versus two; reap the proceeds of selling the old North Main Street station; get revenue from renting out the Seventh Street NE station for recreation and saving on the costs of training off site.

Reach Robert at robert.wang@cantonrep.com. X formerly Twitter: @rwangREP.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: North Canton official pitches $14M fire station to public