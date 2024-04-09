North Brunswick teen charged in fatal Route 1 accident in New Brunswick

NEW BRUNSWICK - A North Brunswick teenager has been charged with vehicular homicide in connection with a March 6 fatal crash on Route 1 near the Goodkind Bridge.

Noah Reyes, 18, of North Brunswick, has been charged with second-degree vehicular homicide in the accident that took the life of 65-year-old Freehold resident Dennis Frick, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said.

The investigation by Officer Henry Gliottone of the New Brunswick Police Department and Detective Jim Alleva of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office found that Reyes was allegedly driving southbound on Route 1 at a high rate of speed at about 7:08 a.m., crossed over the median and struck Frick's Ford pickup truck that was going northbound on Route 1.

More: Three men charged in connection with New Brunswick shooting; a fourth still at large

After his arrest on April 1, Reyes was released on pre-trial monitoring. He was ordered to surrender his passport and driver’s license as a condition of his release.

Reyes, a senior at North Brunswick High School, was named to MyCentralJersey's All-Middlesex Football Team in 2023 as an honorable mention.

The investigation is active and continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call Gliottone at 732-745-5005 or Alleva at 732-745-4011.

Email: mdeak@mycentraljersey.com

Mike Deak is a reporter for mycentraljersey.com. To get unlimited access to his articles on Somerset and Hunterdon counties, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: North Brunswick teen charged in fatal Route 1 crash in New Brunswick