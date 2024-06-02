North Brunswick man charged in fatal shooting

NORTH BRUNSWICK - Police are continuing to investigate a fatal shooting that occurred on North Oaks Boulevard late Saturday night, said Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Chief Joseph Battaglia of the North Brunswick Police Department.

A Kendall Park man has been charged in connection with the shooting, authorities said.

At 10:38 p.m. Saturday, police received a 911 call reporting a gun shot victim. Upon arrival at the North Oaks Boulevard residence, authorities found Mark Song, 24, a township resident, who suffered a fatal gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The initial investigation led by Detective Errol McCalla of the North Brunswick Police Department and Detective Jose Rosario of the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office determined that Saad Salahie, 24, also a township resident, was the shooter. Salahie knew the victim, authorities said, and the preliminary investigation indicated that this was an accidental shooting.

On Sunday, Salahie was charged with second-degree reckless manslaughter and second-degree possession ofa weapon for an unlawful purpose, officials said.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage is asked to contact McCalla at 732-247-0922 ext. 311 or Rosario of at 732 745-3289.

