North Broadway exit on Henderson Bridge rotary opens Friday. What to know.

EAST PROVIDENCE − A new arm of the Henderson Bridge roundabout in East Providence will open Friday afternoon, before the evening rush hour, opening traffic to and from North Broadway (Route 152) via the Henderson Expressway.

The connection to the Henderson Expressway from the roundabout is the last entrance and exit to open.

For traffic coming from the roundabout, the Expressway leads to a light to get onto North Broadway.

A temporary sign directs Providence drivers to the left, but the state has ordered the contractor put up more directions to help navigate the roundabout.

For traffic headed toward the bridge and roundabout from North Broadway, there is an offramp that leads onto the Expressway and then to the roundabout.

"This gives drivers another option," Rhode Island Department of Transportation spokesman Charles St. Martin said.

Previously, drivers were using Massasoit Avenue or Waterman Drive to get between North Broadway and the Henderson Bridge, which connects to the East Side of Providence.

Construction set to continue into 2025

Construction on the Henderson Bridge will continue through the rest of the year.

The new bridge has been open since late 2023, leading to complaints from drivers confused about how to use the roundabout and a lack of signage. The old bridge still needs to be demolished.

Parts of the old bridge had to be destroyed to make way for the road connecting the roundabout to the old Expressway, St. Martin said.

The Henderson Bridge project, one of the two routes over the Seekonk River and a vital artery during the Washington Bridge closure, will not be completed until 2025.

The new bridge is much smaller than the old one, which had been part of an envisioned four-lane highway system that was never built, St. Martin said.

The old bridge had been deemed "structurally deficient " since 1996, according to the Department of Transportation.

Thanks to our subscribers, who help make this coverage possible. If you are not a subscriber, please consider supporting quality local journalism with a Providence Journal subscription. Here's our latest offer.

Reach reporter Wheeler Cowperthwaite at wcowperthwaite@providencejournal.com or follow him on Twitter @WheelerReporter.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Henderson Bridge rotary gets an exit to North Broadway