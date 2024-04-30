North Bergen man arrested in Massachusetts in connection with Hoboken fatal shooting

An arrest was made in Massachusetts in connection with the fatal shooting on Sunday in Hoboken, stated Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez.

The Hoboken Police Department responded to shots fired in the area of 320 Marshall Drive at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The victim was 21-year-old Damon Murray of Hoboken. He was transported to Jersey City Medical Center by private auto. He suffered from an apparent gunshot wound to the abdomen and was pronounced dead around midnight.

Albert Morales, 33, of North Bergen, has been charged with murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of weapon. He was arrested on Tuesday in Chicopee, Massachusetts by Massachusetts State Police.

Morales will remain in custody pending extradition to New Jersey.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Hoboken NJ shooting: Suspect arrested in Massachusetts