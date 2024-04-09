North Bend Police Department completes WRAP Instructor Course

Apr. 8—The North Bend Police Department recently completed the WRAP Instructor Course, a crucial step in enhancing our team's capabilities, thanks to the generous grant from CIS (Citycounty Insurance Services), known for its stellar property/liability, workers' compensation, and employee benefits coverage for Oregon's local governments.

Our officers are now getting trained on using the WRAP, a cutting-edge tool designed by Safe Restraints Incorporated, to handle violent situations more safely.

Some officers are already equipped and utilizing the WRAP, aiming to protect lives, minimize injuries, and reduce risks for everyone involved. Curious to see the WRAP in action? Check it out here at http://tinyurl.com/msb2ptxm