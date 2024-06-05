North Augusta woman sues Grovetown McDonald's after allegedly slipping on wet floor

A North Augusta woman is suing the McDonald's on Lewiston Road in Grovetown after she allegedly fell inside the business.

The lawsuit, filed in Columbia County Superior Court on May 31, alleges Alison Rohdy slipped and fell on wet floors at the business on Jan. 12, 2023.

Rohdy allegedly suffered "serious injuries" from the fall, according to court documents.

However, the specific injuries are not listed in the initial complaint.

The suit claims the business was negligent in ensuring the area was safe and negligent in training and supervising its staff, according to court documents.

The McDonald's location on Lewiston Road has an average rating of 1.4 stars on Yelp, with multiple complaints about the service, according to the site.

Rohdy is seeking past and future medical expenses, past and future lost wages, and money for "mental and physical pain and suffering" and "emotional distress," according to the suit.

McDonald's corporate and Rohdy's attorneys did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday. The McDonald's location could not be reached by phone.

New Chick-fil-A: Here's where the next Augusta-area Chick-fil-A could be built – and it's drive-thru-only

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: North Augusta woman sues Grovetown McDonald's after injury