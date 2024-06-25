North Augusta woman accused of killing her 3-year-old in 2020

Jun. 25—A North Augusta woman has been accused of killing her child in 2020.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division charged Codi Raye Scott (Carter) with two counts of unlawful conduct toward a child on June 21.

Scott (Carter) allegedly choked her three-year-old child to death on Oct. 13, 2020, according to an arrest warrant.

Another arrest warrant stated Scott (Carter) allegedly inflicted multiple injuries to the child, including bruising on the child's chest, back, eye, ear and jaw between July 28, 2020 and Oct. 12, 2020.

The SLED special victims unit was notified of the death of the child on Oct. 13, 2020, and Edgefield County Sheriff's Office requested SLED to lead the investigation on Jan. 17, 2023.

Unlawful conduct toward a child is a felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

The 11th Circuit Solicitor's Office will prosecute the case.