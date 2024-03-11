North Alabama community sounds off on Daylight saving time

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Daylight saving time 2024 is officially underway, something many of us felt waking up this morning after losing an hour of sleep.

The time change has sparked a number of discussions over the years including the possibility of Daylight saving some day becoming permanent in Alabama.

Losing an hour of sleep isn’t fun and could take getting used to, but North Alabamians like Marina Cox view an extra hour of sun in the evening as a plus.

“It’s definitely an adjustment and I think it’s just like when you travel and have to adjust to a certain time zone. I benefit from it in terms of the summer having longer days and in the wintertime of course we don’t have as much sunlight, ” Cox said.

With clocks springing forward, the arrival of Daylight saving marks the first of two times this year that we’ll see a time change.

Whether it’s children walking home from school or people driving home from work, some across the Tennessee Valley feel the additional sunlight also has safety benefits.

Governor Kay Ivey signed a bill in 2021 to make daylight saving permanent in Alabama, but the bill is awaiting Congress’ approval and for some across the state like Ben Hale, he wants that to become a reality sooner than later.

“I don’t like the changing of time if we could have a normal time the whole year round, I would prefer that. It’s tough when you get off work and it’s already dark that really messes with your circadian rhythm,” Hale said.

According to health experts, the time change alters sleep schedules and in turn could have mental health impacts.

However, some parents in North Alabama such as Alyssa Dodd, see the additional hour of sunlight in the evening as a good thing for their kids wishing to have more time outside after school.

“I’m a mother of two and I don’t get a whole lot of sleep anyway so losing an hour doesn’t affect me. What’s good is that kids get more time to play there’s more sunlight and I know my kid loves being outside and that I think it’s a benefit of Daylight saving time,” Dodd said.

Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville in a tweet Sunday said in part “It’s time we end the outdated practice of changing our clocks twice a year” adding some of the improvements he believes could come along in doing so.

