Norris banned rest of season under domestic violence policy

NEW YORK (AP) — Free agent catcher Derek Norris was suspended for the rest of the season by Major League Baseball for violating the sport's domestic violence policy nearly two years ago.

The commissioner's office said Friday that Norris violated the policy on Oct. 21, 2015, but did not announce the nature of the violation. Released by Tampa Bay on June 29, Norris was placed on the restricted list for the remainder of the season.

"Mr. Norris cooperated throughout the investigation, including submitting to an in-person interview with MLB's Department of Investigations," baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement. "After reviewing the evidence, I determined that Mr. Norris' conduct warranted discipline."

Manfred said that although Norris denied the allegation, the player agreed to the discipline and not to contest it. Norris will forfeit $100,000 of his $1.2 million salary, which will be donated by the Rays to charitable organizations focused on preventing and treating victims of domestic violence.

A six-year big league veteran who also has played for Oakland and San Diego, the 28-year-old Norris hit .201 with nine homers and 24 RBIs in 53 games. He was designated for assignment when catcher Wilson Ramos was activated from the disabled list.

