Norridge police officer stabbed in squad car

A police officer in the northwest suburbs was stabbed Saturday evening while taking a suspect to a police station, officials said.

A 37-year-old man in custody for battery charges was being taken from a hospital to the Norridge Police Station when he stabbed the officer inside a squad car. The incident happened just before 6 p.m. on Canfield and Winnemac avenues, according to police.

Police say officers pulled over to check on the man, who stabbed himself and the officer with the knife. The officer was taken to the hospital for treatment but is in good condition.

The man remains in police custody, authorities said.