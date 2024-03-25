Norridge police investigating smash-and-grab robbery at mall jewelry store

Three men robbed a jewelry store in a suburban mall after shattering its glass display cases, police said.

Norridge police responded to a report of smash-and-grab robberies at Zevar Jewelers inside Harlem Irving Plaza at around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

The men fled the mall in a dark grey sedan with an unknown amount of watches and jewelry. There were possibly two other people in the car, according to police.

Police posted a video of the theft from a bystander on Facebook. Anyone with information is asked to contact Norridge authorities.